MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 16 December 2025

US President mocks slain actor Rob Reiner, links murder to his anti-Trump views

Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele, 68, were found dead in their home on Sunday

Reuters Published 15.12.25, 11:51 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Reuters

President Donald Trump on Monday mocked Rob Reiner, the slain actor and movie director who was also a vocal Democratic activist, suggesting he was killed for his anti-Trump views despite police not outlining a motive for the apparent homicide.

Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele, 68, were found dead in their home on Sunday. Their son Nick Reiner was arrested on homicide charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a social media post, Trump referred to Rob Reiner as "tortured and struggling" and said he and his wife had passed away "reportedly due to the anger he caused" by opposing the Republican president.

Also Read

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump," the president wrote on Truth Social.

The president, who frequently lashes out at his opponents and praises public figures who support him, provided no evidence that Reiner's political views contributed in any way to the couple's death.

Reiner told Variety in 2017 that Trump was "mentally unfit" and called him "the single most unqualified human being to ever assume the presidency of the United States."

Also Read

Trump's post, in which he said Reiner had the "mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME," drew Republican criticism online.

"Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered," wrote U.S. Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

"This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies," wrote U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Both Massie and Taylor Greene are Trump critics, a rarity within the president's party.

The White House reposted Trump's Truth Social comments on its official "Rapid Response" account on X.

RELATED TOPICS

Rob Reiner Democratic Party
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Parathas, statue and smog: Five first-time experiences of Lionel Messi on his India trip

Kolkata unveiled a giant 70-foot statue of Messi on VIP Road, complete with a World Cup replica that stands eight feet tall, taller than Messi himself
Shashi Tharoor
Quote left Quote right

Let us not dishonour Mahatma Gandhi's legacy by creating a division where none existed

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT