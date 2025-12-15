MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rob Reiner’s son Nick taken into custody, booked for parents’ murder: LAPD chief

Nick, 32, was taken into custody Sunday night, and jail records show his bail has been set at $4 million

Our Web Desk Published 15.12.25, 11:33 PM
A candle and flowers are placed at the entrance of the Reiner household, where actor-director and political activist Rob Reiner and his wife were found dead, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 15, 2025.

Nick Reiner has been taken into custody as a suspect in the murder of his parents, actor-director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, and has been formally booked on murder charges, Los Angeles Police Department chief Jim McDonnell said on Monday, Reuters reported.

Nick, 32, was taken into custody Sunday night, and jail records show his bail has been set at $4 million.

Also Read

The jail records initially listed Nick as being accused of “gang activity,” but provided no further details.

LAPD chief Jim McDonnell described the deaths of Nick Reiner’s parents as “very tragic” and said investigators “worked throughout the night on this case” before making the arrest.

This is a breaking news story. Keep refreshing the page for more updates.

