US President Donald Trump shares PM Narendra Modi’s podcast on Truth Social handle

US President Donald Trump shared the three-hour–plus podcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Truth Social handle.

The podcast, hosted by US YouTuber Lex Fridman, was shared by Trump at 11:20am Monday, Indian time.

In the podcast with Fridman, PM Modi expressed his admiration for Trump, praising his courage, decision-making, and leadership qualities. Modi highlighted that Trump’s “graciousness and humility” and his “US First” approach mirrored Modi’s own “India First” policy.

Despite Trump's recent punitive tariffs on India, Modi expressed a deep bond with him, citing their continued communication and mutual trust.

He reflected on their bond, recalling the 2019 "Howdy Modi" event, where Trump sat in the audience, showing humility. He lauded Trump for his humility in sitting in the audience while he addressed the Indian diaspora at the event.

He spoke of how Trump had agreed, on his request, to walk into the crowd after Modi’s speech, saying the experience was “touching”. “Without even a moment’s hesitation, he agreed and started walking with me. His entire security detail was thrown off guard,” Modi said.

Modi had reciprocated with a “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad for the visiting US President in February 2020.

Modi also praised Trump’s resilience after being shot during his presidential campaign, stating that Trump remained dedicated to America, showcasing his unwavering “America First” spirit, which he likened to his own “nation first” approach.

“Even after being shot, he remained unwaveringly dedicated to America. His life was for his nation. His (reaction) showed his ‘America First’ spirit, just as I believe in ‘nation first’. I stand for ‘India First’ and that’s why we connect so well.”

When asked about Trump’s comment that Modi was a "much tougher, much better negotiator," Modi downplayed it, acknowledging Trump's graciousness but emphasising that he always prioritises India’s interests in negotiations. Modi also complimented Trump’s preparedness and clear vision, noting that Trump now had a “strong, capable group” to help implement his goals.