US President Donald Trump gives Russia less than 2 weeks to end war

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was “disappointed” with President Vladimir V. Putin over the war in Ukraine, and said he would give Russia 10 to 12 days to end the conflict or face a new round of sanctions.

Trump had warned Moscow this month that the US would impose “very severe tariffs” if Russia did not agree to a peace deal within 50 days, but on Monday he said he would bring that deadline forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today. There’s no reason in waiting,” Trump told reporters in Scotland during a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain. “We just don’t see any progress being made.” If the Kremlin does not comply, “it would be sanctions and maybe tariffs, secondary tariffs”, he said. Trump has repeatedly threatened to punish Russia over its attacks in Ukraine but so far has not followed through.

An imposition of new tariffs would be a shift for the White House, which excluded Russia from levies it imposed on a host of countries in April. And the threat to impose secondary tariffs — levies on any country that trades with Russia — could threaten trading partners, notably China and India.

When Trump returned to the White House in January, he said he could bring peace to Ukraine immediately, but the war has continued with Russian forces on the offensive in eastern and northern Ukraine. Initially, Trump appeared to side with Putin, repeatedly criticising President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and suspending supplies of US weapons to Kyiv.

But in April, Ukraine signed a deal with the US to share its mineral reserves. And in recent weeks, as Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities, Trump seemed to reverse course, partly in response to urging by allies in Europe and from Nato. He promised to renew the supply of weapons to Ukraine and toughened his language towards Putin.

Ukrainian officials were quick to thank Trump. Andriy Yermak, chief of staff for Zelensky, said in a post on social media that Trump’s comments showed he was committed to “peace through strength”.

For its part, Russia had largely shrugged off Trump’s previous 50-day deadline, noting that past deadlines set by Trump or his team had come and gone with little consequence. Putin has been determined to press what he sees as a growing battlefield advantage in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which Russia launched more than three years ago.

Putin has made it clear that he views it as out of the question to halt the fighting without concessions by Ukraine, people close to the Kremlin have told The New York Times.

New York Times News Service