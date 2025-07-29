Asian rivals agree to end conflict: Thailand and Cambodia to settle border spat

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire starting at midnight on Monday, the leaders of both countries said, after the deadliest conflict between their two countries in more than a decade killed at least 36 people and prompted hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee the area.

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, and Cambodia’s Prime Minister, Hun Manet, shook hands with each other after holding talks in person for the first time since the fighting broke out five days ago along the countries’ disputed border. Since last Thursday, both countries have pounded each other with attacks, which at times included airstrikes and rockets fired.

But even on the morning of the talks, the fighting had continued, with sounds of explosions heard near the border. Things appeared to quiet down only in the afternoon as the Thai and Cambodian leaders sat down in Putrajaya, a city about a half-hour drive from Malaysia’s capital.

In the Thai province of Surin, Siriwut Wongcharoen, 59, a local official, who spoke by phone from a bunker in a temple where he was sheltering, said he was sceptical that the fighting would stop. He said he was still hearing gunshots as of Monday evening.

“I’m not leaving this bunker yet, as I don’t feel confident enough,” Siriwut said. “I will wait for another one to two days.” As part of the agreement, Thailand and Cambodia said they would hold an informal meeting at the regional military command level on Tuesday as well as a broader meeting to discuss the border dispute on August 4, according to a statement.

The talks in Putrajaya were organised by Malaysian and US officials, at the official residence of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Edgard D. Kagan, the US ambassador to Malaysia, was the top US diplomat in the meeting.

Chinese diplomats attended as observers, according to Malaysian officials. The US and China, both of which have strategic and economic interests in Thailand and Cambodia, have ratcheted up pressure on the Southeast Asian nations to stop fighting.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump said he had spoken to both leaders and that US officials would not negotiate trade deals with either country unless the fighting stopped. The clashes continued till Sunday and early on Monday. It was unclear if Monday’s agreement would lead to a genuine truce.

New York Times News Service