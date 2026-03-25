US plans to send thousands more troops to Middle East as Trump signals Iran deal: Report

The Pentagon is expected to send thousands of soldiers from the U.S. Army's elite 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, adding to a massive U.S. military buildup even as President Donald Trump talks about a possible deal with Tehran to end the war.

Reuters first reported on March 18 that Trump's administration was considering deploying thousands of additional U.S. troops, a move that would expand options to include deployment of forces inside Iranian territory. Such an escalation could dramatically raise the stakes in the conflict, which is already in its fourth week and has roiled global markets.

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The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not specify where the troops would be deployed or the timeline for their arrival. The soldiers are currently based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The U.S. military referred queries to the White House, which maintained that any formal announcements would come from the Pentagon.

"As we have said, President Trump always has all military options at his disposal," White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said.

One of the sources told Reuters that no decision has been made to deploy troops into Iran itself, though the additional forces would enhance operational capacity for potential future actions in the region. The Pentagon is expected to send between 3,000 and 4,000 soldiers, one source added.

The planned deployment follows a March 20 Reuters report that the United States had already sent thousands of Marines and sailors aboard the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, along with its Marine Expeditionary Unit and accompanying warships to the Middle East.

Before these reinforcements, the U.S. had around 50,000 troops stationed in the region. The latest move comes a day after Trump postponed earlier threats to strike Iranian power plants, citing "productive" talks with Tehran. However, Iran has denied that any such discussions took place following Trump’s comments on Truth Social on Monday.

Since the start of U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran on February 28, the United States has carried out strikes on 9,000 targets inside the country.

A U.S. official said 13 American troops have been killed so far in the conflict, while 290 have been wounded. Of those injured, 10 remain in serious condition, while 255 have returned to duty.

Trump weighs next steps

U.S. military planners have been evaluating several strategic options in the conflict, including securing the Strait of Hormuz, potentially by deploying forces along Iran’s coastline, sources said.

The Trump administration has also considered sending ground forces to Iran’s Kharg Island, which handles about 90% of the country’s oil exports, Reuters previously reported.

The 82nd Airborne Division, known for its rapid deployment capability within 18 hours, specializes in parachute assault operations.

However, any deployment of U.S. ground forces—even for limited objectives—could carry significant political risks for Trump. Public support for the Iran campaign remains low, and the move could conflict with his pre-election pledges to avoid deeper military involvement in the Middle East.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday showed that 35% of Americans approve of the U.S. strikes on Iran, down from 37% a week earlier. Meanwhile, 61% disapprove, compared to 59% in the previous survey.