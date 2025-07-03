MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
US pauses some bombs and missiles transfers to Ukraine, citing Pentagon concerns

Included among the munitions being halted are interceptors for Patriot air defence systems, precision artillery rounds and missiles that the Ukrainian air force fires from American-made F-16 jets, according to Pentagon officials

Eric Schmitt, David E. Sanger, Tyler Pager Published 03.07.25, 10:12 AM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump File picture

The White House said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump had paused the delivery of some air defence interceptors and precision-guided bombs and missiles to Ukraine, citing Pentagon concerns that the US weapons stocks were dwindling too low.

Included among the munitions being halted are interceptors for Patriot air defence systems, precision artillery rounds and missiles that the Ukrainian air force fires from American-made F-16 jets, according to Pentagon officials. They have been critical weapons in Ukraine's efforts to hold off increasingly intense attacks from Russia, at a particularly perilous moment in the three years and four months since Russia invaded.

It was unclear exactly how many weapons were included or how quickly the effect of the pause would be felt, though some US officials said on Tuesday that the munitions were not scheduled to be shipped to Ukraine for several months. Only last week, after meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of a Nato meeting in The Hague, Trump said he was open to selling more weapons to Ukraine. But by that time, the pause was already being planned at the Pentagon.

Administration officials said on Tuesday that the reason for the delay was a concern over shortages of ammunition and air defences that the US or allies might need to deal with far-flung global contingencies.

