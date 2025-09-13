MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
US officials hold talks with Taliban in Kabul to secure release of Americans detained in Afghanistan

Adam Boehler, the Trump administration’s special hostage envoy, and Zalmay Khalilzad, a former US special envoy for Afghanistan, met the Taliban’s foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi

Reuters Published 13.09.25, 08:56 PM
Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi holds a meeting with Adam Boehler, U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 13, 2025.

Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi holds a meeting with Adam Boehler, U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 13, 2025.

US officials held talks on Saturday with the authorities in Kabul over Americans held in Afghanistan, the Taliban administration said, as the White House pushes to free citizens it sees as wrongly detained abroad.

Adam Boehler, the Trump administration’s special hostage envoy, and Zalmay Khalilzad, a former US special envoy for Afghanistan, met the Taliban’s foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Both sides will continue talks in future, "particularly regarding citizens imprisoned in each other’s countries", the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement.

The US State Department and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Khalilzad, who led peace negotiations with the Taliban before their 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, did not reply to a phone call seeking comment.

Impediment to improved relations

Mahmood Habibi, a naturalized US citizen, is the most high-profile American detainee, Washington says. But the case is particularly complex, as the Taliban denies holding him.

The State Department describes Habibi's detention as a major impediment to exploring increased engagement with Afghanistan. The Taliban says they have no knowledge of his whereabouts, three years after he disappeared in Kabul.

The Taliban rejected an offer made last year to trade Habibi for alleged Osama bin Laden aide Mohammad Rahim al-Afghani, the last Afghan held in the Guantanamo Bay military prison.

The Taliban administration, which seized power after 20 years of U.S. military intervention in Afghanistan, is not recognised by Washington.

The visiting US officials also met Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, who led the Taliban side in the peace negotiations with Khalilzad.

Baradar's office said he laid out investment opportunities in Afghanistan, including rare earth minerals, and complained about US sanctions. He urged the U.S. delegation "to pursue engagement rather than confrontation in Afghanistan, to play its role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan," it said.

Hostages a Trump priority

US President Donald Trump has made freeing Americans held abroad a top priority and has secured the release of dozens, including from Afghanistan, Russia and Venezuela.

Trump signed an executive order this month paving the way for Washington to designate countries a state sponsor of wrongful detention and impose punitive measures, including sanctions, on those it says are wrongfully holding Americans.

Boehler visited Kabul in March and took back with him George Glezmann, an American detained in 2022 while in Afghanistan as a tourist. In January, the U.S. freed an Afghan convicted by an American court on charges of drug smuggling and terrorism in exchange for two US citizens held in Afghanistan.

Americans Afghanistan
