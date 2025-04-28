MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
US military deploys anti-ship missile launcher just a sea border away from Taiwan

About 9,000 American and 5,000 Filipino military personnel took part in the combat manoeuvres, at least 260 Australian personnel also joined, with smaller observer delegations from Japan and other countries

AP Published 28.04.25, 10:07 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The US military has deployed an anti-ship missile launcher for the first time on Batan Island in the Philippines, as Marines unloaded the high-precision weapon on the northern tip of the archipelago, just a sea border away from Taiwan.

The US and Philippine forces separately unleashed a barrage of missiles and artillery fire that shot down several drones acting as hostile aircraft in live-fire drills on Sunday in Zambales province, facing the disputed South China Sea.

The mock battle scenarios over the weekend in the annual Balikatan exercises between the US and its oldest treaty ally in Asia, the Philippines, not only simulated real-life war. They were also staged near major geopolitical hotspots, which have become delicate frontlines in the regional rivalry between China and the US under former President Joe Biden and now Donald Trump.

About 9,000 American and 5,000 Filipino military personnel took part in the combat manoeuvres. At least 260 Australian personnel also joined, with smaller observer delegations from Japan and other countries.

China has fiercely opposed the combat drills as provocative. Its aircraft carrier group sailed by a few days earlier near Batanes, where the US military had deployed the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System on Saturday on Batan near the Bashi Channel, just south of Taiwan, a critical trade and military route that the US and Chinese militaries have tried to gain strategic control of.

“The introduction of NMESIS into the first island chain for sea denial, sea control is another step in our force design journey,” US Marine Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm told a small group of journalists, who were invited to witness the transport of the missile system aboard a C-130 Air Force aircraft to Batanes.

