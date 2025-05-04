US army plans to parade with military demonstration to mark 79th birthday of Trump

The US army said on Friday it is planning a parade in Washington with thousands of soldiers and military demonstrations celebrating the 250th anniversary of its founding on June 14, which is also President Trump’s 79th birthday.

The parade is set to include 150 vehicles, 50 aircraft and participation from 6,600 soldiers, according to a statement from the army. A fireworks display and a daylong festival are also planned, including equipment displays, musical performances and a fitness competition alongside the military demonstrations.

The army said the celebration was in honour of its 250th birthday but did not mention that the President’s birthday happened to be the same day.

“Given the significant milestone of 250 years,” the statement said, “the army is exploring options to make the celebration even bigger, with more capability demonstrations, additional displays of equipment, and more engagement with the community.”

It was not clear from the army statement on Friday which events would be held on June 14 and which would happen in the lead-up to the anniversary.

The White House last month denied that a military parade was scheduled for Trump’s birthday. But The Associated Press reported on Thursday that it had reviewed military planning documents that had the parade scheduled for June 14.

When asked for clarification on the schedule, a spokeswoman for the army responded that planning was underway and suggested the festival with the display of military equipment would be held on the 14th.

New York Times News Service