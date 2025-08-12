Bilawal warns of war over Indus waters; Mithun retorts with BrahMos, ‘tsunami’ jibe

Former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari threatened war if India proceeded with changes to the Indus Waters Treaty, a day after Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir reportedly issued a nuclear threat.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the three-day Urs celebrations of Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in Sindh’s Matiari district, Bilawal claimed that diverting the Indus River’s water away from Pakistan would be “an attack on our history, our culture and our civilisation.”

“If Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces an attack on Indus, he attacks our history, our culture and our civilisation,” Bilawal said, reported The Express Tribune.

Calling the Indus Pakistan’s “singular major water source,” he alleged that Modi’s announcement of a water project on the river was a threat to “250 million Pakistanis” and a violation of the historic 1960 treaty.

He claimed this “water aggression” was a reaction to India’s “defeat” in a military clash earlier this year in May and warned that “another war may end with Pakistan taking back all six of its rivers from India.”

Bilawal also accused India of launching a “historic attack” by planning to curb Pakistan’s water share — a move he said even many in India would oppose. “We have fought wars in the past, but the Indus was never attacked,” he said.

His remarks follow India’s decision in April to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack killed 26 people. Union home minister Amit Shah has since stated the accord “will never be restored.”

Bilawal’s statement drew a retort from BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty in Kolkata.

“Agar aisi baatein karte rahenge aur humari khopdi sanak gayi toh phir ek ke baad ek BrahMos chalega (If such statements continue and we lose our patience, then BrahMos missiles will be launched one after another),” he told reporters.

Chakraborty added, “We have also thought of building a dam where 140 crore people will pee. After that, we will open the dam, and a tsunami will occur. I have nothing against the people of Pakistan. I have said all of this for him (Bilawal Bhutto).”

Pakistan on Monday urged India to resume the normal functioning of the agreement.

In June, Bilawal told Pakistan’s Parliament that the country would “go to war” if denied its share of Indus waters — rhetoric that Indian observers see as an attempt to stir nationalist sentiment amid Pakistan’s deepening political and economic crisis.