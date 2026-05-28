Russia warns US missile deployment in Japan could threaten regional security, echoes China’s stance

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that the deployment of US missile systems at Kanoya Air Base in Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture for joint military drills scheduled from June to September would threaten the security of Russia’s eastern borders, amid similar concerns previously raised by China over the Typhon missile system.

"Russia regards Japan's provision of its territory for the deployment of US Typhon missile systems for the duration of military exercises as a step that threatens Russia's Far Eastern borders," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

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The mobile Typhon mid-range launcher, capable of firing Tomahawk cruise missiles and SM-6 interceptors, is part of the ongoing co-development projects for advanced interceptors and Aegis-equipped destroyers to counter North Korean and Chinese missile tests.

Zakharova said that Moscow had repeatedly informed Tokyo of its concerns that any deployment of missiles in Japan had "a serious negative impact on the stability and security of the Asia-Pacific region and poses a direct threat to our Far Eastern frontiers."

"We have also regularly warned the Japanese side against making such decisions, which we will inevitably classify as deliberate, hostile and ignoring the national interests of the Russian Federation," she said.

Last month, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun had also criticised the proposed deployment of the Typhon missile system, describing it as an offensive military asset that could destabilise the region and fuel tensions.

According to Chinese media outlets, Guo argued that the move would damage regional security and increase the possibility of confrontation and a broader arms buildup in Asia.

He also claimed that opposition to such deployments had been growing across several Asian countries, including Japan, and urged both Washington and Tokyo to address regional concerns.

The planned deployment reflects Japan’s ongoing push toward expanding its military role, with what he described as right-wing elements in the country seeking to significantly strengthen Japan’s defence capabilities in preparation for potential prolonged conflict scenarios.

While media reports indicated potential two-year delays in the supply schedule due to U.S. stockpile depletions, Japanese defense minister Shinjiro Koizumi officially denied these delays, stating the missiles are still slated to arrive on schedule between fiscal 2025 and 2027.