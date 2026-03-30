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regular-article-logo Monday, 30 March 2026

Unknown gunmen kill more than 70 people in South Sudan over gold mining row

A video of dozens of bodies at an open ground was shared online, and a local journalist say many other victims are believed to have fled to the bushes

AP Published 30.03.26, 05:15 PM
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Gunmen killed more than 70 people in South Sudan over a gold mining row on the outskirts of the capital over the weekend, a police spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

A video of dozens of bodies at an open ground was shared online, and a local journalist said many other victims are believed to have fled to the bushes.

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The gold mining site at Jebel Iraq in Central Equatoria State has, in the past, been the site of violent clashes between illegal miners and mining companies.

Police spokesperson Kwacijwok Dominic Amondoc said he would share more information about the attack once he gets more details.

"All I know is that unknown gunmen attacked Jebel Iraq at a gold mine. There are more than 70 dead and many more injured," he said.

The Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army – In Opposition, or SPLM/A-IO, condemned the attack on Monday and blamed government forces.

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