UN: India calls out Pakistan's unwarranted aspersions, bid to deflect attention from atrocities against children

Harish said that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ report on CAAC provides details of serious violations against children in armed conflict in Pakistan

In this image via YT/@unitednations, June 23, 2025, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi addresses, via video conferencing, a session of the United Nations Security Council, in New York. PTI picture.

India strongly rejected Pakistan’s “unwarranted aspersions” and attempts to deflect attention from atrocities committed against children in the country and rampant cross-border terrorism, asserting that the world has not forgotten the Pahalgam attacks.

“I am constrained to respond to the politically motivated remarks made by the delegate of Pakistan, one of the grave violators of the CAAC (Children and Armed Conflict) agenda,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador P Harish said.

In a statement at the UN Security Council open debate on ‘Effective strategies to end and prevent grave violations against children’ Wednesday, Harish said that Pakistan is casting unwarranted aspersions over UN processes and also smearing India at various discussions to pursue their nefarious agenda.

“We reject this attempt by Pakistan to deflect attention from the atrocities committed against children in their country, as highlighted in the Secretary General’s report, as well as their rampant cross border terrorism,” Harish said.

Harish said that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ report on CAAC provides details of serious violations against children in armed conflict in Pakistan.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

