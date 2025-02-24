UK to ban entry for those aiding Russian state, targets elites close to Putin’s government

Britain will ban entry to individuals who provide significant support to the Russian state or owe their wealth to the Russian state, under new sanctions set to be announced on Monday, exactly three years after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Individuals with access to the highest levels of Russian government will also be included in the ban, the UK government said. They could include some senior politicians, government officials and business people.

The new measures would complement Britain's existing sanctions against Russian "elites" who were supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin's war effort, it said.

British Security Minister Dan Jarvis said his message to Putin's friends in Moscow was simple: "You are not welcome in the UK."

"The measures announced today slam the door shut to the oligarchs who have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people whilst bankrolling this illegal and unjustifiable war," he said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to Washington on Thursday to discuss the war in Ukraine with President Donald Trump. He will follow in the footsteps of French President Emmanuel Macron, who will visit the White House on Monday.

Both European leaders are expected to try to convince Trump not to rush to a ceasefire deal with Putin at any cost. They are likely to tell him to keep Europe involved in the process, and will discuss military guarantees to Ukraine.