MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 30 July 2025

UK PM Starmer eyes September deadline to recognise Palestine unless Israel commits to peace

Successive British governments have said they will formally recognise a Palestinian state when the time is right, without ever setting a timetable or specifying the necessary conditions

Reuters Published 29.07.25, 10:02 PM
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer answers questions from the press after delivering a statement inside No. 10 Downing Street, on the day the cabinet is recalled to discuss the situation in Gaza, in London, Britain, July 29, 2025.

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer answers questions from the press after delivering a statement inside No. 10 Downing Street, on the day the cabinet is recalled to discuss the situation in Gaza, in London, Britain, July 29, 2025. Reuters

Britain will recognise the state of Palestine in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the "appalling situation" in Gaza and meets other conditions, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told his cabinet on Tuesday according to a government statement.

"He said that the UK will recognise the state of Palestine in September, before UNGA (United Nations General Assembly), unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a Two State Solution," the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He reiterated that there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas and that our demands on Hamas remain, that they must release all the hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, accept that they will play no role in the government of Gaza, and disarm."

Also Read

Starmer took the decision after recalling his cabinet during the summer holidays on Tuesday to discuss a new proposed peace plan being worked on with other European leaders and how to deliver more humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Successive British governments have said they will formally recognise a Palestinian state when the time is right, without ever setting a timetable or specifying the necessary conditions.

With warnings people in Gaza are facing starvation, a growing numbers of lawmakers in Starmer's Labour Party have asking him to recognise a Palestinian state to put pressure on Israel.

RELATED TOPICS

Keir Starmer Israel Gaza
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Five things PM Modi said, and one thing he did not, in marathon speech on Operation Sindoor

The Prime Minister slammed Jawaharlal Nehru, Opposition, denied foreign role in ceasefire with Pakistan, said nuclear blackmail will no longer work, hailed national focus on defence production, stayed mum on aircraft losses
Rahul Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

If he (PM Modi) has the courage of an Indira Gandhi let him say here Trump is a liar

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT