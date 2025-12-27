UK plans royal diplomacy with King Charles, Prince William to woo Trump on trade pact

Britain is preparing to deploy its most senior royals in a diplomatic charm offensive aimed at President Donald Trump as London seeks to push a long-awaited UK-US trade deal over the line in the New Year, according to a report published on Saturday.

King Charles III is expected to make a trip to Washington in the first half of next year, a move that would mark the first visit by a reigning British monarch to the United States in almost 20 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

'The Times' cited sources close to the talks as saying the visit is being discussed at the highest levels, although no formal invitation has yet been issued by the US administration.

William, the Prince of Wales, is also expected to travel to North America in July, when the United States hosts the football World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.

Plans for both royal tours are said to be at a very early stage.

According to the newspaper, the timing of the visits is significant, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of American independence and ongoing discussions between Britain and the United States on formalising a trade agreement.

Downing Street is understood to view outward royal visits as a potential incentive to help secure a full trade deal with Trump in 2026.

The report comes amid recent strains in economic negotiations. This month, the American administration paused a proposed multi-billion-pound investment in the British technology sector, citing regulatory hurdles linked to online safety rules, the digital services tax and food safety restrictions.

The 31-billion-pound investment had been the centrepiece of Trump’s grand state visit to Britain in September.

Trade talks have reportedly become increasingly complex, with US negotiators pushing for greater access to British markets for American farmers, an issue regarded as one of the most politically sensitive elements of any agreement.

The government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer is said to be keen to make progress early in the New Year, before Trump’s attention shifts towards campaigning for the crucial American mid-term elections scheduled for November.

Trump has frequently spoken of his affection for the British royal family, an attachment often linked to his late mother’s childhood years in Scotland.

During his “unprecedented” second state visit in September, he was hosted by King Charles and viewed documents relating to American independence and the Civil War.

At Windsor Castle, the US President received a full ceremonial state welcome. In his speech at the state banquet, he praised the ties between the two countries, describing the special relationship and saying that the word special “does not begin to do it justice”.