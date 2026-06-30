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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 30 June 2026

UK competition regulator targets Apple, Google app store payment restrictions

The watchdog said any fees charged by the companies for allowing such "steering" would need to be fair and reasonable, and should be lower than current app store commissions, with savings passed on to consumers or reinvested in innovation

Reuters Published 30.06.26, 02:31 PM
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Britain's competition regulator on Tuesday proposed allowing app developers to steer users to alternative payment options outside Apple and Google's app stores to cut fees and boost competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the proposals would remove restrictions that currently prevent UK developers from directing users to off-platform payment options, which are banned by Apple and restricted by Google.

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The watchdog said any fees charged by the companies for allowing such "steering" would need to be fair and reasonable, and should be lower than current app store commissions, with savings passed on to consumers or reinvested in innovation.

It is also considering requiring Apple to open up access to its near-field communication technology, potentially allowing developers to offer contactless payment services within their own iOS apps.

"We have already made the changes that the CMA is proposing today," Google said in an emailed statement.

The company pointed to new Play Store terms introduced earlier this month allowing developers to steer users to complete transactions outside the platform, subject to some restrictions, as well as changes to its fee structure.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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