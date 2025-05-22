Two Israeli embassy staff members killed in shooting near Jewish museum in Washington

Two Israeli embassy staff were killed in a shooting outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night, and a suspect is in custody, according to officials and media reports.

Washington police chief Pamela Smith said a single suspect who was seen pacing outside the museum before the event was in custody. The suspect chanted "Free Palestine, Free Palestine," in custody, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two victims, a man and a woman, were leaving the event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the suspect approached a group of four people and opened fire, Smith said at a news conference.

The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was observed pacing outside the museum before the shooting, walked into the museum after the shooting and was detained by event security, Smith said.

“These horrible DC killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!” President Donald Trump posted on social media early Thursday. “Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the deaths in a post on X after the shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum, which is located steps away from the FBI's field office in the nation's capital.

"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote in a post on X.

Tal Naim Cohen, a spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in Washington, said two of its staff members were shot "at close range" while attending a Jewish event at the museum.

Law enforcement did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the community, Smith said.

Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter said the two people killed were a young couple about to be engaged, saying the man had purchased a ring this week with the intent to propose next week in Jerusalem.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he was “devastated” by the scenes in Washington.

“This is a despicable act of hatred, of antisemitism, which has claimed the lives of two young employees of the Israeli embassy. Our hearts are with the loved ones of those murdered and our immediate prayers are with the injured. I send my full support to the Ambassador and all the embassy staff."

He added: “We stand with the Jewish community in DC and across the US. America and Israel will stand united in defence of our people and our shared values. Terror and hate will not break us.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was at the scene with former judge Jeanine Pirro, who serves as the US attorney in Washington.

FBI Director Kash Patel said he and his team had been briefed on the shooting.

"While we’re working with [Metropolitan Police Department] to respond and learn more, in the immediate, please pray for the victims and their families," he wrote on X.

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, called the shooting "a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism."

"Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line," Danon said in a post on X. "We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act."

Police offered no details late Wednesday night on a potential motive for the shooting.

A news conference is expected later Wednesday.

“We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act,” Danon said in a post on X. “Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives — everywhere in the world.”

Yoni Kalin and Katie Kalisher were inside the museum when they heard gunshots and a man came inside looking distressed, they said. Kalin said people came to his aid and brought him water, thinking he needed help, without realizing he was the suspect. When police arrived, he pulled out a red keffiyeh and repeatedly yelled, “Free Palestine,” Kalin said.

“This event was about humanitarian aid,” Kalin said. “How can we actually help both the people in Gaza and the people in Israel? How can we bring together Muslims and Jews and Christians to work together to actually help innocent people? And then here he is just murdering two people in cold blood.”

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington said in a statement that they are horrified by the shooting and “mourn the loss of the two individuals killed in the attack.”

“Our hearts are with their families and loved ones, and with all of those who are impacted by this tragic act of antisemitic violence,” the federation said.