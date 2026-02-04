Turkish Airlines flight diverted to Kolkata airport due to a possible engine problem

A Turkish Airlines flight travelling from Kathmandu to Istanbul made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday.

The flight, Turkish 727, landed at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport at around 2.49 pm, after the pilot informed the Kolkata ATC about a possible fire on the right engine of the aircraft.

The plane, which had 236 passengers on board, is currently at the Kolkata airport and is undergoing an inspection, according to the NSCBI airport director.



Gyanendra Bhul, deputy spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), said that flight THY-727 took off at 1:29 pm from Kathmandu and reported a malfunction in one of the two engines during the climb.

“The pilot informed the Kathmandu tower and continued flying on a single engine, holding the aircraft for some time over the Dharke area of Dhading district, to assess the situation,” Gyanendra Bhul, deputy spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), told The Kathmandu Post.

After checks, the crew concluded that the aircraft was not safe for a long-haul flight. While they had the option to return to Kathmandu or Bhairahawa, the pilots decided to not take any risk and diverted the flight to Kolkata, The Kathmandu Post reported.

