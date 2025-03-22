Trump signs order to gut education department

It seemed as if the President just needed a little reassurance.

He was in the East Room of the White House, which was packed with jittery children, conservative activists, influencers and six Republican governors, from Florida, Texas, Virginia, Indiana, Ohio and Iowa. All had come to watch him sign an executive order to gut the education department, something conservatives have dreamed of doing for decades. No other President had done it, not even this one the first time he was in office.

Now he was back, and there was the order, sitting atop a small desk at the front of that grandiose room, waiting to be signed.

All around his desk were lots of other little desks, the kind you sit at in grade school. Children of varying ages, dressed in school uniforms, sat swinging their legs under their desks. They looked up expectantly as Trump approached.

He turned to one small boy and said, “Should I do this?” The boy nodded eagerly. The President spun around and looked at a young girl. “Should I do it?” he asked. She nodded, too.

Encouraged, he sat down, pulled out his power pen and scrawled. The governors and the children and their parents burst into applause.

In some sense, Thursday’s executive order signing was on-brand for Trump. Whether he’s releasing files related to John F. Kennedy’s assassination, purging the board of the Kennedy Center to appoint himself its head, or carving up the education department, this President takes pride in doing what none of the others would dare do.

But otherwise, this signing session was an odd one, as even he had to admit.

He kept emphasising that what he doing was not as radical as it might have seemed: “It sounds strange, doesn’t it? Department of Education. We’re going to eliminate it.”

