Trump says Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict is ‘easy to solve’, boasts global peace record

US President Donald Trump has declared that the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan would be an “easy one” for him to solve, if he chose to.

His remarks, delivered during a lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, have once again spotlighted his claims about his role in ending global wars.

“I do understand Pakistan attacked or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan, that’s an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve that,” Trump said on Friday, downplaying a conflict that has already claimed several lives and triggered a wave of airstrikes and retaliatory violence.

Pakistan launched fresh air strikes targeting terrorist hideouts inside Afghanistan hours after both countries extended a fragile two-day ceasefire.

The strikes followed a deadly gun-and-bomb assault on a military installation in North Waziristan, reported The Dawn.

Even as fighting raged, Trump shifted the conversation to his own record. “I like stopping people from being killed. I have saved millions and millions of lives, and I think we are going to have success with this war," he said, referring to his ability to mediate between Kabul and Islamabad.

For Trump, this fits a familiar pattern, claiming credit for conflicts he says he ended, and expressing frustration that the world refuses to reward him.

“You know we resolved eight others, it’s funny how people say this, if you get this one, every time I do one, they forget about that one. I solved eight wars,” he told reporters.

“Every time I solve one, they say if you solve the next one, you are going to get the Nobel prize,” he added, before taking a dig at the Nobel Committee. “I did not get the Nobel prize. Somebody got it was a very nice woman, very nice, I don’t know who she is, but she was very generous, so I don’t care about all that stuff, I just care about saving lives.”

Venezuelan Opposition leader María Corina Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

In Trump’s version of events, he has stopped “eight wars in eight months”, a claim that stretches from Gaza to the Congo. He cited peace efforts in Israel and Gaza, the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, Egypt and Ethiopia, and even Rwanda and Congo.

“I brought more pressure, again, on Prime Minister Netanyahu than any other American President has to make this moment happen. I’m very personally committed to hostages... I love Israel. I’m with you all the way. God bless you. God bless the United States of America, and God bless the Middle East,” Trump said, hailing the Gaza ceasefire as his “eighth war” solved.

He claimed to have prevented escalation between India and Pakistan as well. “I solved eight wars. Go to Rwanda and the Congo. Talk about India and Pakistan... The Prime Minister of Pakistan said I saved millions of lives by interceding on Pakistan. And you look at Pakistan and India as an example, that would have been a bad one, two nuclear nations, right? So I say this.”

Trump’s comments were later followed by a White House release titled Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity, outlining his administration’s supposed peace initiatives.

The document, signed on October 12, described a “commitment to lasting peace in the Middle East” and celebrated what it called “a generational victory for peace.”

International observers and analysts have repeatedly questioned the accuracy of Trump’s claims. Reports by BBC, The New Yorker, and CNN have fact-checked his statements, noting that several of the so-called “resolved wars” either remain unresolved or saw little direct US involvement.

Still, Trump remains defiant. “So to the best of my knowledge, we’ve never had a president who solved one war, not one war.”