Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of ceasefire violation, pulls out of tri-series after airstrikes kill cricketers

Tensions flared anew between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Friday after fresh Pakistani airstrikes reportedly hit southeastern Afghanistan, killing at least ten people including three local cricketers, even as both sides extended a fragile ceasefire ahead of peace talks in Doha.

Afghan officials accused Pakistan of violating the truce by bombing multiple locations in Paktika province’s Argun and Barmal districts.

“At least ten people were killed,” Taliban officials said, claiming the strikes targeted residential areas.

Police spokesman Mohammadullah Amini Mawia said a civilian house in Khanadar village was among those hit but gave no further details.

Pakistan has yet to comment on the allegations.

The escalation came just hours after a temporary two-day ceasefire expired.

Despite continued violence, both governments agreed to extend the truce until talks in Qatar conclude. Qatar has offered to mediate negotiations between Kabul and Islamabad.

Afghanistan pull out of upcoming tri-nation T20I series

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced that it would withdraw from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka, originally scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi and Lahore between November 17–29, calling the attack “a cowardly act carried out by the Pakistani regime.”

“The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime,” the ACB said in a statement.

“The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family.”

The board identified the slain players as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, who were returning home from a friendly match in Sharana when the incident occurred. Seven others were injured.

“In response to this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan,” it added.

“May Allah grant the martyrs the highest ranks in Jannah and bless the injured with a speedy recovery.”

Afghan cricket star Rashid Khan condemned the airstrikes, saying he was “deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan.”

“It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed,” he said on X.

“In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time — our national dignity must come before all else.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s military said its recent operations were aimed at eliminating militant hideouts after a suicide car bombing in the border city of Mir Ali killed several people earlier in the day.

Officials blamed the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for the attack, which also left six militants and one soldier dead. A TTP faction led by Hafiz Gul Bahadur claimed responsibility.

In Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said a delegation was preparing to travel to Qatar for the Doha talks.

“In general, the policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is clear and consistent: we do not seek war with Pakistan or with anyone else,” he said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan told reporters in Islamabad that he could not confirm any details about the talks but reiterated Pakistan’s position that “Kabul must ensure Afghan soil is not used for attacks inside Pakistan.”

The renewed hostilities mark the deadliest cross-border escalation since 2021, when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces. The conflict has strained bilateral ties further as Islamabad continues its campaign to repatriate undocumented Afghan refugees. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that Pakistan had already sent back 1.4 million Afghans under the ongoing repatriation plan, allowing only those with valid visas to remain.