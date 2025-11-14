MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trump administration withdraws Biden-era plan for mandatory airline delay compensation

On Friday, US Transportation Department said the rules would result in 'unnecessary regulatory burdens' in explaining why it would not go forward

Reuters Published 14.11.25, 08:28 PM
Representational image

Representational image Reuters

President Donald Trump's administration said on Friday it was formally withdrawing a plan by his predecessor to require airlines to pay passengers cash compensation when US flight disruptions are caused by carriers.

In December 2024, the US Transportation Department under then-President Joe Biden sought public comment on writing rules to require airlines should to pay $200 to $300 for domestic delays of at least three hours and up to $775 for longer delays.

In September, USDOT first disclosed it planned to withdraw the proposal. On Friday, USDOT said the rules would result in "unnecessary regulatory burdens" in explaining why it would not go forward.

