MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 22 May 2025

Trump Administration halts Harvard’s ability to enroll International students

The move was a major escalation in the administration’s efforts to pressure the university to fall in line with President Trump’s demands

Michael S. Schmidt, Michael C. Bender Published 22.05.25, 11:51 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump File picture

The Trump administration on Thursday halted Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students, a major escalation in the administration’s efforts to pressure the college to fall in line with the president’s agenda.

The administration notified Harvard about the decision after a back-and-forth in recent days over the legality of a sprawling records request as part of the Department of Homeland Security’s investigation, according to three people with knowledge of the negotiations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am writing to inform you that effective immediately, Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification is revoked,” according to a letter sent to the university by Kristi Noem, the homeland security secretary. A copy of the letter was obtained by The New York Times.

Spokespeople for the Department of Homeland Security and Harvard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(New York Times news service)

RELATED TOPICS

Harvard University
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Administration halts Harvard’s ability to enroll International students

The move was a major escalation in the administration’s efforts to pressure the university to fall in line with President Trump’s demands
Trinamool delegation with the family members of retired army officer Amarjeet Singh killed in Pak shelling in Poonch. Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

We met the families of those killed in Pak shelling during the war. The families are grieving

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT