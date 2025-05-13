MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trump administration cuts additional $450 million in grants to Harvard

The US Department of Education informed Harvard last week that it was freezing billions of dollars in future research grants

Reuters Published 13.05.25, 08:11 PM
File photo: A view of the Business School campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 15, 2025.

File photo: A view of the Business School campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 15, 2025. Reuters

The Trump administration said on Tuesday that eight federal agencies will terminate another $450 million in grants to Harvard University, on top of $2.2 billion in federal funding it canceled last week.

An administration antisemitism task force cited what it described as a failure by the elite Cambridge, Massachusetts-based school to confront what it called "pervasive race discrimination and anti-Semitic harassment plaguing its campus."

"There is a dark problem on Harvard’s campus, and by prioritizing appeasement over accountability, institutional leaders have forfeited the school's claim to taxpayer support," the task force said in a joint statement.

Also Read

Harvard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harvard is already suing over the administration's decision to cut off grant funding after it refused to cede to what the university's president has said are illegal demands from the administration "to control whom we hire and what we teach."

Those demands included calls for the private university to restructure its governance, alter its hiring and admissions practices to ensure an ideological balance of viewpoints and terminate certain academic programs.

The US Department of Education informed Harvard last week that it was freezing billions of dollars in future research grants and other aid until the nation's oldest and wealthiest college concedes to the administration's demands.

