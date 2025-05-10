'They can make your life unpleasant': Harvard leaders fear bad outcome of Trump battle

Harvard University became the leader of academia’s resistance to the Trump administration — and soaked in acclaim from the White House’s critics — when it refused a roster of intrusive demands and took the government to court last month.

Legal experts saw a strong case, built by a team of elite conservative lawyers, to win back billions of research dollars that the government had stripped away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters cheered on Harvard’s unusually sharp public tone.

“Congratulations to Harvard for refusing to relinquish its constitutional rights to Trump’s authoritarianism,” Senator Bernie Sanders wrote on social media.

But behind the scenes, several senior officials at Harvard and on its top governing board believe that the university is confronting a crisis that could last until President Trump is out of power, according to three people involved in the discussions. Even if Harvard’s legal case is successful, these officials say, the school will still face enormous troubles that may force the nation’s oldest and wealthiest university to rethink its identity and scale.

Any outcome seems likely to lead to significant cuts to Harvard’s research and work force and undermine its pre-eminence for years. Without its sprawling research apparatus, there is a fear that it could become more like a small, teaching-focused liberal arts college.

University leaders believe the only clear options are either working with Trump or somehow securing huge sums of money quickly, perhaps from private donors, the three people said.

They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they had not been authorised to discuss school officials’ private deliberations.

The crosscurrents are unlike any that the university has faced in its modern history. For centuries, Harvard has cherished its independence, its swaggering pride and its record of academic excellence. But Trump has revelled in unleashing chaos that many believe will be difficult to contain as long as he sees the university as a target.

“They can make your life unpleasant, even if they’re violating the law and a court ultimately determines they’re violating the law,” said Samuel R. Bagenstos, who was general counsel of the Health and Human Services Department during the Biden administration.

Harvard declined to comment on Thursday.

New York Times News Service