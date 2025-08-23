iPhone or Galaxy? T1 is confused as Donald Trump-backed phone changes look

Milk often gets turned into cottage cheese, but an iPhone into a Samsung Galaxy phone? US President Donald Trump’s team behind the T1 Phone has switched from an iPhone-inspired design to what appears to be Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Trump Mobile team shared an advertisement on X/Twitter to push pre-orders for the upcoming T1 Phone.

The original design, announced in June, showcased a haphazardly put-together Photoshopped image of what appeared to be the rear panel of an iPhone with a list of specs that didn’t even mention the processor. The latest image looks like the rear panel of Samsung’s flagship phone.

A closer look reveals that it’s a render of the S25 Ultra in a Spigen case. The popular smartphone accessory company replied to the Trump Mobile post with, “??? bro what”.

The phone originally advertised launch dates of August and September — depending on whether one read the press release or the official website — but now there is a simple message: “The wait is almost over.” There is still no word on the processor that is going to be used. Also, the company doesn’t claim the phone will be “made in the USA”, instead, there will be “American hands behind every device”.

In a separate post on X, Spigen has suggested an intention to file a lawsuit against the mobile maker. The message reads: “Lawsuit incoming….”

A few weeks ago, Apple announced a new $100 billion commitment to America, a significant acceleration of its US investment that now totals $600 billion over the next four years. Samsung Electronics’ foundry business too is showing an uptick as it recently added Apple to its list of foundry clients after signing a sizeable chip supply deal with Tesla.

Although Trump Mobile posted the new image of the T1 Phone on X, it hasn’t updated its main website to reflect the new image.