Trade war escalates as White House says China now faces 245% tariffs on imports to US

China now faces up to 245 per cent tariffs on imports to the US as a result of its retaliatory tariffs, said the Donald Trump administration.

“The individualised higher tariffs are currently paused amid these discussions, except for China, which retaliated. China now faces up to a 245 per cent tariff on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions,” the White House said in its statement released on Tuesday evening.

This comes after China ordered its airlines not to take any further deliveries of Boeing jets in response to the earlier US decision to impose 145 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods.

Beijing has also instructed Chinese carriers to halt any purchases of aircraft-related equipment and parts from US companies.

Separately in a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that China "just reneged on the big Boeing deal, saying that they will “not take possession” of fully committed to aircraft".

In the post, he also vowed to protect the US and its farmers in a trade war with its adversaries, such as China.

The tariffs imposed on China, as well as other countries on Liberation Day, were a part of Donald Trump’s ongoing “America First” trade policy.

Earlier, the United States had slapped a 145 per cent tariff on China, after which the latter retaliated with 125 per cent tariffs on the US, leading to heightened tensions between the two nations and volatility in the global stock markets.

Beijing further banned the export of certain goods used by aerospace manufacturers and military contractors.

China has also suspended exports of six heavy rare earth metals and rare earth magnets, tightening the grip on components essential to global supply chains.

After the recent imposition of US tariffs on the country, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that the government continues to maintain its solemn position on tariffs, and the trade war was initiated by the US. While responding to the question about the fresh tariffs, Lin said that “you can ask the US side for the specific tax rate figures,” as quoted by Global Times.

China has warned it was "not afraid" to fight a trade war with the United States and reiterated calls for dialogue.

"If the US really wants to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing, and talk to China on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit," Lin Jian said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is open to making a trade deal with China but Beijing should make the first move, reports Reuters.

"The ball is in China's court: China needs to make a deal with us, we don't have to make a deal with them," Leavitt told a press briefing, saying Trump had given her that statement directly in an Oval Office meeting to use.

"China wants what we have ... the American consumer, or to put another way, they need our money," Leavitt said.