Three low-intensity earthquakes hit Karachi city on Monday, no casualty reported

Experts say such low-intensity seismic activities pre-empted high-grade earthquakes by releasing accumulated energy within the tectonic plates

PTI Published 02.06.25, 01:56 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Three low-intensity earthquakes hit Karachi city in Pakistan's Sindh province on Monday, an official said.

No major damage or casualties have been reported so far because of the earthquakes.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) confirmed the first quake of 3.2 magnitude originated near Karachi's Gadap town at 1.05 a.m. on Monday.

The second earthquake of 3.6 magnitude also originated at the same location on Monday morning, Sarfaraz Khan, a PMD official, said.

The third quake of 3.2 magnitude originated at the densely populated Quaidabad area of the city on Monday morning, the official said.

Experts said such low-intensity seismic activities pre-empted high-grade earthquakes by releasing accumulated energy within the tectonic plates.

Pakistan has five seismic zones as it is located on three major tectonic plates — the Arabian, Euro-Asian and Indian, according to experts.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

