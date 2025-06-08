Three die after Russia attacks Kharkiv with swarm of drones, bombs and missiles

Russia pummelled Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, overnight on Saturday, using a swarm of drones, bombs and missiles that killed at least three people, according to the local authorities. It was the latest in an escalating series of Russian air assaults on urban centers that have further dampened hopes for a ceasefire.

Located just 32km from the Russian border, Kharkiv is a frequent target of Russian air assaults. What set the latest attack apart was the sheer volume of weapons launched in a short span of time.

The local authorities said that within 90 minutes, Russia struck the city with nearly 50 drones, two missiles and four glide bombs, powerful guided weapons that carry hundreds of pounds of explosives. Kharkiv’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said that 40 explosions were heard in the city. He described the overnight assault as “the most powerful attack” on the city since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began more than three years ago.

Photos released by Ukraine’s emergency services showed the upper floors of a residential block ablaze, with white smoke pouring into the early morning sky.

New York Times News Service