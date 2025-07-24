Donald Trump slams US tech giants for ‘building factories in China, hiring workers in India’

US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed strong disapproval of American technology companies for their business activities abroad, particularly in China and India.

Trump made the remarks at the AI Summit where he signed three executive orders related to Artificial Intelligence, including a White House action plan to utilise AI.

Trump stated that "for too long, much of America’s tech industry pursued a 'radical globalism' that left millions of Americans feeling 'distrustful and betrayed.'"

He stated that under his presidency, “those days are over”.

Taking a direct jab at ‘many’ of America's tech companies, he accused them of reaping “the blessings of American freedom”.

“Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India and slashing profits in Ireland, you know that. All the while dismissing and even censoring their fellow citizens right here at home,” he said.

“We need US technology companies to be all in for America. We want you to put America first. You have to do that. That's all we ask,” he added.

At the summit, Trump articulated his vision for AI development, stating, "Winning the AI race will demand a new spirit of patriotism and national loyalty in Silicon Valley and beyond." This call to action was part of a broader narrative advocating for more domestically-focused business practices.

Trump signed three executive orders related to AI, including a White House action plan, an order that establishes a coordinated national effort to support the American AI industry by promoting the export of full-stack American AI technology packages.

Earlier on May, 2025, Trump had told Apple CEO Tim Cook that he does not want him "building in India" and that "India can take care of themselves".

AFP reported that Tim Cook had said he expected "a majority of iPhones sold in the US will have India as their country of origin".

At a business event in Doha, the US President said he had a "little problem" with Tim Cook. "I said to him, my friend, I am treating you very good. You are coming up with $500 billion, but now I hear you are building all over India. I don't want you building in India."

Apple currently has three plants in India, two in Tamil Nadu and one in Karnataka. One of these is operated by Foxconn, and the other two by the Tata Group. Two more Apple plants are in the pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies)