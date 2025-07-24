Robots, burgers in Cybertrucks: Tesla Diner opens in Hollywood with futuristic-edge

Amid much fanfare, Elon Musk's highly anticipated Tesla Diner opened its doors on Monday in the heart of Hollywood, California, drawing crowds and Teslas alike to its retro-futuristic debut.

1 9 X/@Tesla

ADVERTISEMENT

Located on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and North Orange Drive, the two-storey space offers far more than a quick meal.

Blending fast-casual food with electric vehicle infrastructure and brand immersion, the Tesla Diner is designed as a hybrid experience that merges dining, EV charging, and entertainment.

2 9 X/@elonmusk

Optimus Robots welcome guests

Tesla’s Optimus robots greeted guests upon arrival, further adding to the futuristic ambiance.

These humanoid robots also served popcorn to visitors, a glimpse of what's to come as Elon Musk announced on social media platform X that by next year, Optimus bots will be delivering food directly to parked Teslas.

3 9 X/@elonmusk

Drive-in experience and smart ordering

The site includes a 3,800 square-foot indoor space along with an outdoor seating and food preparation area of 5,500 square feet.

Visitors arriving in a Tesla can order food directly from their car screens, with audio from the 45-foot movie screens synced to Tesla’s in-car sound systems.

4 9 X/@Tesla

A burger in a Cybertruck

While the diner’s menu offers standard American fare, it is the presentation that has caught social media by storm.

Burgers are being served in miniature Cybertruck containers, much to the amusement of Tesla fans.

“If you order a burger at the Tesla Diner, it comes in a Cybertruck,” read a post on the Tesla Club Facebook page.

5 9 X/@elonmusk

Menu highlights and local sourcing

The menu for the new Tesla diner features standard American diner fare, like a burger for $13.50, a hot dog for $13, fried chicken and waffles priced at $13, and milkshakes for $8 apiece.

There are also sides, including ‘epic’ bacon for $12, and a Wagyu beef chili cup that costs $8, as well as a bowl of beef tallow fries for $4.

Tesla has stated that the ingredients are organic and locally sourced. “The overwhelming majority of the ingredients sourced for the Tesla Diner are rooted in responsibly sourced, sustainable local products available within a full charge of a Tesla,” the company said in a statement.

6 9 X/@elonmusk

Fans line up in Teslas

Tesla fans, some arriving in Cybertrucks and Model Ys, lined up for hours ahead of the opening.

Many travelled from across southern California to witness the unveiling of what is being described as a new frontier in lifestyle-oriented retail experiences.

7 9 X/@Tesla

A long-promised vision realised

Elon Musk originally floated the idea of a Tesla Diner back in 2018, envisioning a classic drive-in experience with roller-skating servers and a rock-and-roll theme.

While the final execution differs, the core idea has taken shape with modern technology and a futuristic twist.

8 9 X/@Tesla

Global expansion plans underway

Musk has indicated that the concept could be rolled out globally. “If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes,” he wrote on X. The current diner is open 24/7.

9 9 X/@Tesla

Struggles in California and future bets

Despite the diner’s buzz, Tesla continues to face headwinds in California.

The company has seen declining sales in the state for seven consecutive quarters, with an 18.3 percent drop in registrations year-to-date.

Meanwhile, the launch of Tesla’s robotaxi pilot in Austin has stirred safety concerns, following a near-accident incident. The service has yet to scale, raising questions about its potential for revenue growth.

Elon Musk has previously pinned much of Tesla’s future on the robotaxi and the Optimus robot project. With those ventures yet to deliver returns, the diner may be less about food and more about reinforcing Tesla’s brand in everyday life.

As Musk described it, the new venture is an “island of good food, good vibes and entertainment.”