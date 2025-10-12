The Indian-American who could decide the AI arms race

Who’s the most powerful Indian-American on the planet right now? Toss the big names into a hat and pull them out one by one.

Could it be Microsoft’s quietly effective Satya Nadella, who turned the software giant into an AI powerhouse? Or Sundar Pichai, steering the Google juggernaut from one innovation to the next? Or Vinod Khosla, billionaire and Silicon Valley oracle for decades, though a vocal anti-Trumper, which rules him out for Washington’s inner circle.

Still wondering? There’s a newer star already ensconced in the White House. Enter Sriram Krishnan, 41, the White House policy adviser on Artificial Intelligence – and at 6ft 6in, a man who literally towers over his rivals.

He’s at the cutting edge of the most transformative technologies of our time that are about to change the world beyond recognition.

Krishnan sees AI not just as an innovation but as the new frontier of world domination.

‘If we don’t win the AI race with China, the consequences are catastrophic,’ he warned on a podcast. To him, AI is the new 21st-century arms race – one that will decide who runs the world in the decades ahead and who becomes the next superpower.

Krishnan has been in the thick of AI action ever since he parachuted into the upper ranks of the US government. Soon after the Trump administration took charge, he was at the Paris AI Summit in February, where he made his presence felt by pushing aggressively for the adoption of US AI technology with the message: buy American AI or get left behind.

His firm conviction that the US must dominate AI technology was once again on display, though more controversially, when Trump struck a string of chip deals with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, under which the US would sell cutting-edge AI chips to the Gulf kingdoms in huge quantities.

The deals sparked strong criticism, with detractors pointing out that the Chinese could quickly get their hands on the advanced chips being sold. Krishnan disagrees, arguing that it’s a win if US companies are selling billions of dollars’ worth of hardware.

Krishnan had already been a technology evangelist long before entering the White House. Together with his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy, he has hosted one of Silicon Valley’s most popular podcasts, The Aarthi and Sriram Show.

Drawing on their deep tech-world contacts, they have pulled in industry mega-stars like Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Marc Andreessen (of Andreessen Horowitz fame, Silicon Valley’s ‘super-angel’ venture capitalist). Elon Musk’s appearance on the podcast sent listenership numbers soaring, pushing it into tech stratosphere mode.

The couple like to joke they’re ‘outsiders who crashed the gates’ of Silicon Valley through sheer drive and talent. Recently, they chatted with Aravind Srinivas, the 31-year-old CEO of Perplexity, which calls itself a ‘free AI-powered answer engine.’ At one point, Krishnan joked to his wife about Srinivas: ‘He’s calling us old!’ – a reminder that even tech veterans age fast in a world moving at warp speed.

A Chennai native, Krishnan studied at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, earning a Bachelor of Technology in IT, before moving to the US in 2007. He went on to lead engineering teams at Microsoft, Yahoo, Facebook and Snap.

His name even surfaced as a potential CEO for Twitter when Musk took over the platform for a staggering $44 billion. Of Musk, he says admiringly: ‘He tries to push things to the absolute simplest. His ability to take risk is beyond what most human beings are capable of.’

When the Trump government moved into office and his transition team began building its tech roster, Krishnan received a call from the government’s new AI czar, David Sacks, who offered him a chance to shape the ‘right’ AI policies.

Krishnan didn’t hesitate when Sacks came knocking. He told Politico: ‘I thought we were heading in the wrong direction with AI. I thought we were in a precarious position when it came to all things China.’ That sense of urgency and rivalry continues to define his approach to policy.

Krishnan doesn’t toe the MAGA line on everything. He has opposed country-based Green Card quotas, arguing that the rule works against skilled migrants from populous countries like India. His call for a global merit-based system that attracts ‘the very best talent from around the world’ hasn’t sat well with Trump’s anti-immigration supporters, who vociferously opposed his hiring as AI adviser.

MAGA stalwarts believe no outside talent is needed and that America has more than enough homemade talent to get ahead in the world of technology. But Krishnan’s not backing down.

To him, it’s simple: innovation wins wars, and talent wins innovation.

It’s impossible to talk about Krishnan without mentioning his wife Ramamurthy. They met online – but not on a dating app, as they like to joke. They both pride themselves on their nerdiness and were discussing coding issues online.

Ramamurthy was a prodigy at Coimbatore’s PSG College of Technology and was hired by Microsoft before she finished college. Later, she joined Netflix before striking out as a venture capitalist. This year, she launched Schema Ventures, which has a $20 million kitty and has made bold early investments in the start-up world.

Together, Aarthi and Sriram are something of a power couple for the digital age: entrepreneurs, podcast influencers and policy-shapers all rolled into one.

With their success, they’re also eager to ‘give back’ and believe they have valuable counsel to offer youngsters looking to make it big in technology. Two years ago, they hosted a seminar in Chennai for college students keen to make their mark in the ‘big bad world of tech’, offering tips from two people who know what it takes to make the leap from outsider to insider.

For now, though, Krishnan’s focus remains squarely on the race that could define the next century. He has one goal in mind: keeping the US on top in the AI age.

As the man helping steer US AI policy from the White House, his decisions could help determine whether America or China rules the future of artificial intelligence. If Krishnan gets his way, that future won’t just be ‘Made in America’ – it’ll be powered by it.