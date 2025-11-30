Russia launches massive 10-hour assault on Ukraine as Kyiv suffers multiple casualties

Russia unleashed a nearly 10-hour air assault across Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least two people in the capital, Kyiv, and injuring dozens more, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The attack, which involved dozens of Russian missiles and hundreds of drones, came as Trump administration officials were expected to meet with Ukrainian and Russian officials in the coming days as part of a diplomatic push to end the war.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Russian assault started just before midnight, and the all-clear was given around 9.30am.

In Kyiv, the local authorities responded to fires and tended to wounded residents in seven districts under a thick white fog. The city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said that two people had been killed and at least 29 injured.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine later put the death toll at three, saying that Russia had targeted energy infrastructure and “civilian facilities” in the sweeping attack.

Ukraine’s Air Force said that Russia had launched 36 missiles and 596 attack drones, with the Kyiv region coming under the heaviest fire.

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine’s foreign minister, noted that the assault came as the Trump administration was trying to maintain momentum in the peace talks.

“While everyone is discussing points of peace plans, Russia continues to pursue its ‘war plan’ of two points: to kill and destroy,” Sybiha wrote on X.

As in many recent attacks, Ukrainian energy infrastructure was targeted in the overnight strikes, leaving more than 6,00,000 consumers without power in Kyiv and the surrounding region, according to the country’s energy ministry.

New York Times News Service