MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 02 November 2025

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit White House in early November for reconstruction talks

According to the US State Department, no previous Syrian president has paid an official visit to Washington

Our Web Desk Published 02.11.25, 02:52 PM
Ahmed al-Sharaa

Ahmed al-Sharaa Reuters

Syrian Foreign Minister Asad al-Shaibani confirmed on Sunday that President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit the White House in early November and discuss the reconstruction of Syria.

US Special Envoy Tom Barrack said the previous day that Sharaa would visit Washington, with a White House official later saying the visit would happen around November 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There will be many issues on the table, starting with the lifting of sanctions and opening of a new chapter between the United States and Syria. We want to establish a very strong partnership between the two countries," Shibani added.

Also Read

According to the US State Department, no previous Syrian president has paid an official visit to Washington. Sharaa addressed the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

Since seizing power from Bashar al-Assad last December, Sharaa has made a series of foreign trips as his transitional government seeks to re-establish Syria's ties with world powers that had shunned Damascus during Assad's rule.

RELATED TOPICS

White House Washington
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

No more a footnote: Manchester event brings 1943 Bengal famine to light

The 1943 famine in Bengal meant little or nothing to generations in Britain. This special event in Manchester might change that
Rahul Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

PM Modi is not just scared of Trump, but is also being remote-controlled by Ambani and Adani

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT