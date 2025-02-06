MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Swedish police find three rifles in Orebro adult education centre where gunman killed 11 people

Authorities have said there was no evidence so far that the shooter, whose body was discovered at the scene, had 'ideological motives'

Reuters Published 06.02.25, 02:58 PM
People stand next to candles and flowers placed near the Risbergska school, following a deadly shooting attack at the adult education centre, in Orebro, Sweden, February 6, 2025.

People stand next to candles and flowers placed near the Risbergska school, following a deadly shooting attack at the adult education centre, in Orebro, Sweden, February 6, 2025. Reuters

Swedish police found three rifles in the adult education centre in Orebro where a gunman killed 11 people and wounded several others this week in the country's deadliest mass shooting, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Police believe the suspected killer - identified by a Reuters source and Swedish media as Rickard Andersson, a 35-year-old unemployed recluse - acted alone.

"We have found several weapons in the school. They are so-called long guns, rifles," a police spokesperson told Reuters. "They are licensed guns and can be linked to the suspected perpetrator."

The attack occurred on Tuesday at the Risbergska adult education centre in Orebro, a city of more than 100,000 people some 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

Swedish authorities have said there was no evidence so far that the shooter, whose body was discovered at the scene, had "ideological motives".

The police have not confirmed the name of the suspect and the number of wounded remains unclear, two days after the attack at the school, which offers adult courses and Swedish language classes for immigrants.

While Sweden has suffered a wave of gun violence in recent years related to gang crime, the nation has been shocked by the brutality of Tuesday's crime.

Survivors barricaded themselves in classrooms and hid under beds to escape the killer. When they were released by police they spoke of seeing pools of blood where victims had been shot. Police are still working to formally identify the dead.

"There is still a lot of work to be done there and not everyone has been definitively identified," the police spokesperson said. "There are formalities for that."

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who called the attack a "dark day" for Sweden, will hold a regular gathering of the government on Thursday and has invited all the opposition parties to attend in a show of political unity.

