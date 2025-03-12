SpaceX owner’s trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, alleges South African-origin billionaire used sex-selective IVF to have male children

Vivian Jenna Wilson, daughter of Tesla CEO Elon Musk (formerly known as Xavier Musk), recently shared an unexpected comment about her father's alleged use of sex-selective in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Vivian suggested that her estranged father may have used this method when she was conceived, implying that Musk viewed her gender identity as something that contradicted his vision of a family.

In a post on Instagram's Threads, Vivian questioned the legality of using sex-selective IVF, prompting discussions around the ethical implications of such practices (which are banned in India).

“My assigned sex at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for. So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender, I was going against the product that was sold. That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction. A monetary transaction. A MONETARY TRANSACTION,” she wrote.

“How the f**k is this legal,” she asked.

Threads(@vivllainous)

Elon Musk has yet to publicly address his daughter’s statements.

A 2022 report from Forbes revealed that at least five of Musk’s children were conceived through IVF and were assigned male at birth. The report further described Musk as taking an “engineering approach” to reproduction.

Over the past two decades, Musk has fathered 14 children with four different women. His children include Nevada, Vivian, Griffin, Kai, Saxon, Damian, X Æ A-12, Exa, Strider, Azure, Techno, Arcadia, and Seldon Lycurgus, along with another child from his relationship with Claire Boucher (Grimes).

Musk’s first child, Nevada, was born to his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, but died at 10 weeks old. After this heartbreaking loss, the couple turned to IVF and had five more children.

Among them, their eldest twin, Xavier, later came out as a transgender woman at 18. In 2022, Xavier legally changed her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson and adopted her mother’s surname, publicly distancing herself from Musk.

While sex-selective IVF remains legal in the US, it has sparked ethical debates over the selection of a child’s gender. Several countries, including India, Canada, and China, have banned the practice to prevent gender bias.

In an interview last July, Vivian Jenna Wilson spoke out for the first time about her relationship with her father, Elon Musk. She described him as an absent figure during her childhood and accused him of being cruel toward her for expressing her queer and feminine identity.