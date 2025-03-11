Soon after Trump’s travel ban threat, Pakistan envoy denied entry into US

International embarrassment continues to hound Pakistan.

Last week, the Donald Trump administration issued a travel ban threat to Islamabad, saying it could restrict entry for its nationals into the US. Now, a Pakistani ambassador to Turkmenistan has reportedly been sent back from Los Angeles.

KK Ahsan Wagan held a valid visa with required travel documents, but was still stopped by US immigration authorities at the LA airport, according to a report in Pakistan’s The News.

According to an X handle that reports on defence related developments, “reports of administrative misconduct during his tenure in the US had led to the action.”

Although the immigration authorities did not provide any clarity on Wagan’s deportation, The News has reported that “controversial visa references” were the reason behind the decision.

A Pakistani foreign ministry official said, "Ambassador KK Wagan was deported from the US. He had an immigration objection which led to his deportation."

According to reports, Pakistan foreign minister Ishaq Dar and secretary Amina Baloch have been updated about the development, and the high command in Pakistan has asked the Los Angeles consulate to look into the matter.

Wagan is a seasoned Pakistani diplomat with a history of holding key positions in the country’s foreign service. Before being envoy to Turkmenistan, he was second secretary at Pakistan’s embassy in Kathmandu and then deputy consul general at the Pakistani consulate in LA.

Pakistani media are defensive on this matter. Most news outlets are claiming that the diplomatic tension with the US is not the reason behind Wagan’s ouster from the US.