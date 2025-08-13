'Shame & deceit’ (and much worse): The real Gaza story

Israeli ambassador Reuven Azar has termed as “deceit” Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemning the “genocide” of Palestinians. Here’s a look at the atrocities Israel has perpetrated on Gaza since October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants stormed a music festival in southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting 250

HORROR, IN NUMBERS

ADVERTISEMENT

Azar's claim: Gaza's population "has grown 450 per cent in the last 50 years, no genocide there. Don’t buy Hamas numbers”

Fact: Gaza's population, at 2.1 million, has fallen 6 per cent since the start of the war, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. "Entire families, neighbourhoods and a generation are being wiped out," said the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

After 675 days of conflict

61,000 Palestinians are dead

100,000 have fled Gaza

Over 145,000 have been seriously injured

18,000 children have been killed. As many as 28 kids are being killed daily

230 journalists killed

HEALTHCARE

19 of Gaza's 36 hospitals operational

2,000 hospital beds available for a population of 2.1 million, which works out to 1 bed per 1,000 people

14,800 in urgent need of medical evacuation

FOOD

Azar's claim: “Israel facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza.”

Fact: 86 per cent of cropland damaged. Only 1.5 per cent of undamaged cropland accessible

Fishing has been banned

Gaza needs 62,000 tonnes of dry and canned food each month, which works out to 1kg of food per person per day. Israeli forces have attacked food aid camps, killing hundreds

Food aid entering Gaza in 2025 (in tonnes)

January: 208,267

February: 295,120

March: Nil

April: Nil

May: 19,153

June: 37,103

July: 37,906

In 2024, 12 people drowned trying to recover food that landed in the sea

12,000 children under five years suffer from acute malnutrition

500,000 people are staring at a famine

DRINKING WATER

75% of wells out of service

85% of public work equipment destroyed

100km of water lines damaged

200km of sewage lines rendered unusable

350 trash sites, each more than 1sqkm, contaminating drinking water