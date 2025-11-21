Three killed after 5.7 magnitude quake in Bangladesh, police say

At least three people were killed and several injured after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Bangladesh on Friday, police said.

Ashish Kumar, duty officer of old Dhaka's Bangshal Police Station, told Xinhua that "a railing from a five-story building collapsed and fell amid the earthquake. Two of the pedestrians hit by the railing were killed on the spot. The third died after he was rushed to Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital."

Apart from this, three people were also injured in the earthquake as scared Dhaka dwellers rushed out of their homes when buildings shook and some makeshift structures collapsed.

Scores of houses in Dhaka and other parts of the country have sustained varying degrees of damage.

Following the quake, authorities launched an emergency service response and sent a work team to the site to assist with disaster relief efforts.

Tremors were felt across West Bengal and parts of the northeast on Friday morning, as an earthquake jolted Bangladesh's Narsingdi, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake struck 13 km south-southwest of Narsingdi in the neighbouring country at 10.08 am, and at a depth of 10 km, it said.

Several people in West Bengal and the northeast, including Kolkata and Assam’s Guwahati, were seen coming out on the streets as a precautionary measure.