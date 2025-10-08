Scotch whisky in the spotlight as UK PM Keir Starmer begins India visit, Britain rules out visa deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to begin a two-day visit to India, bringing a trade delegation with a focus on Scotch whisky and other UK exports, while making clear that Britain will not pursue a visa deal with India.

Starmer’s trip follows this year’s India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), formally signed in July and set to take effect next year, which officials say could boost UK exports by £25.5 billion annually and support over 1,000 jobs.

Scotch whisky is widely seen as one of the “big winners” of the deal, with import tariffs set to be considerably reduced once the agreement is ratified by the British Parliament.

“The historic trade deal the UK government struck with India this year is great news for Scotland and especially our whisky industry; but having secured the deal, our challenge and responsibility now is to put this deal into action,” said Douglas Alexander, UK Secretary of State for Scotland.

“Leading this trade mission, the Prime Minister will be beating the drum for Scotland’s finest products. With the strength and support of the UK government, they can be world-reaching in terms of export markets.”

Mark Kent, Chief Executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, highlighted the opportunities the FTA presents: “Delivering liberalised tariffs on all our exports to India will open up access to the world's largest whisky market in the years to come and give greater choice to Indian consumers. The deal is a good example of the government working closely with industry to provide long-term strategic opportunities, as we similarly hope to work with the government to help us weather the immediate strong headwinds facing the industry.”

During his visit, Starmer is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, alongside CEO Forum discussions and the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai. The talks will focus on strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with trade and investment, technology and innovation, and other sectors on the agenda.

When asked about visas, Starmer reiterated that the topic would not be part of the discussions.

“That isn't part of the plans. Businesses are taking advantage of that. But the issue is not about visas,” he told reporters en route to India.

He emphasised that the visit is aimed at leveraging the existing trade agreement, which had no visa implications.

Starmer also indicated that visas would not be linked to attracting tech talent from India, despite recent US changes to H-1B visa fees, though he stressed Britain’s broader interest in welcoming “top talent.”

On whether visas might be restricted for countries refusing to accept deported criminals, Starmer said India is not an issue due to an existing returns agreement, though the policy could be examined more broadly in the future.

Joining Starmer on the delegation are Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle, Investment Minister Lord Jason Stockwood, and representatives from the Scotch Whisky Association.

The UK government expects the FTA to boost Scotland’s economy by £190 million a year and create greater opportunities for iconic Scottish products such as shortbread and Irn Bru.

“This deal with India could be transformative for the industry over the long term. On this trade mission, we will be looking to take full advantage of the opportunities this crucial trade deal brings for Scotland,” added Douglas Alexander.