Friday, 05 September 2025

Russia will reciprocate China's visa-free policy, Vladimir Putin says

During a series of bilateral meetings in China, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin affirmed their ties as 'old friends' against the backdrop of the challenges posed by the US tariffs

Reuters, Agencies Published 05.09.25, 12:22 PM
Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin. PTI picture

Russia will reciprocate the decision of Chinese authorities to introduce visa-free travel for Russian citizens, President Vladimir Putin told an economic forum in Vladivostok on Friday.

China has said it will extend visa-free travel to ordinary passport holders from Russia on a trial basis. The visa exemption will be for a period of a year from September 15, with entry to China of no more than 30 days.

A bilateral agreement on a visa-free travel system for organised tourist groups is already in place between China and Russia. According to media reports, only accredited operators from both nations can organise tours, and the groups must consist of at least five and no more than 50 people.

During a series of bilateral meetings in China, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin affirmed their ties as "old friends" against the backdrop of the challenges posed by the US tariffs.

Reportedly, Putin and Xi also signed a memorandum to build another natural gas pipeline to China. The Russian state gas company also signed agreements with a Chinese state energy company to increase deliveries via existing routes.

