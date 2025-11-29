Russia to ratify key military pact with India ahead of Putin’s December visit

The Russian lower house of Parliament is poised to ratify a pivotal military agreement with India ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s state visit on December 4-5 for the 23rd bilateral summit, reports indicate.

Signed on February 18, 2025, in Moscow by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and then-Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin, the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS) is designed to deepen military cooperation between the two strategic partners.

The State Duma has uploaded RELOS to its ratification database along with the Russian government’s note, stating that “the Russian government believes that the ratification of the document will strengthen cooperation between Russia and India in the military sphere,” according to the official news agency TASS.

The agreement aims to streamline coordination for joint military exercises, disaster relief operations, and other collaborative activities. Local defence sources noted that RELOS will simplify procedures for joint initiatives, thereby enhancing overall military cooperation.

Agreements of this nature expand the geographic scope for peacetime operations for both nations. Izvestia reported at the time of signing that the provisions could potentially apply to joint exercises in the Arctic, as India transports LNG from the Yamal Peninsula.

Experts highlight that the Indian Navy’s Talwar-class frigates and the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier, both capable of operating in Arctic conditions, could use Russian naval bases for logistical support. Conversely, the Russian Navy could utilize Indian facilities to strengthen its presence and counterbalance Chinese and other foreign activity in the Indian Ocean Region.