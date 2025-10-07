Russia says Ukrainian drone crashed into nuclear plant in Voronezh region, without causing damage

Russia's state nuclear energy company said on Tuesday that a Ukrainian drone had tried to strike a nuclear plant in Russia's Voronezh region, which borders Ukraine.

In a statement, Rosenergoatom said the drone was "suppressed by technical means" and detonated after crashing into a cooling tower at the Novovoronezh plant.

"There was no damage or injuries; however, the detonation left a dark mark on the cooling tower. The safe operation of the nuclear power plant is ensured," the company said, adding that radiation levels were normal and unchanged.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the alleged incident, which Rosenergoatom described as "another act of aggression by the Ukrainian armed forces against Russian nuclear power plants".

Moscow has previously accused Kyiv of attacking nuclear power stations in the Kursk and Smolensk regions of western Russia.

Ukraine, in turn, has accused Russia of deliberately creating radiation risks at nuclear power stations on Ukrainian territory.