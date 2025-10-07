MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 07 October 2025

Russia says Ukrainian drone crashed into nuclear plant in Voronezh region, without causing damage

In a statement, Russia's state nuclear energy company said the drone was 'suppressed by technical means' and detonated after crashing into a cooling tower at the Novovoronezh plant

Reuters Published 07.10.25, 05:35 PM
A serviceman of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of Unmanned Systems named after Yakov Handziuk of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, launches a reconnaissance drone, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the frontline town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, Ukraine October 6, 2025.

A serviceman of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of Unmanned Systems named after Yakov Handziuk of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, launches a reconnaissance drone, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the frontline town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, Ukraine October 6, 2025. Reuters

Russia's state nuclear energy company said on Tuesday that a Ukrainian drone had tried to strike a nuclear plant in Russia's Voronezh region, which borders Ukraine.

In a statement, Rosenergoatom said the drone was "suppressed by technical means" and detonated after crashing into a cooling tower at the Novovoronezh plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There was no damage or injuries; however, the detonation left a dark mark on the cooling tower. The safe operation of the nuclear power plant is ensured," the company said, adding that radiation levels were normal and unchanged.

Also Read

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the alleged incident, which Rosenergoatom described as "another act of aggression by the Ukrainian armed forces against Russian nuclear power plants".

Moscow has previously accused Kyiv of attacking nuclear power stations in the Kursk and Smolensk regions of western Russia.

Ukraine, in turn, has accused Russia of deliberately creating radiation risks at nuclear power stations on Ukrainian territory.

RELATED TOPICS

Russia Moscow
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Provide details of 3.66 lakh excluded voters from final electoral roll: SC tells EC

Most of the names added in final electoral roll in SIR are of new voters, few old voters: Election Commission to Supreme Court
Piyush Goyal.
Quote left Quote right

India-US in continuous dialogue for trade pact, possibilities to meet November deadline

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT