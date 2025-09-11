Prince Harry meets King Charles III in London, signaling possible royal reconciliation

Prince Harry met with his father, King Charles III, in London on Wednesday, in what appeared to be the first step towards healing a rift that has sundered the British royal family since the prince and his American-born wife, Meghan, withdrew from royal duties and moved to the US in 2020.

A car carrying Harry, 40, was seen entering Clarence House, the king's London residence, at 5.20pm on a rainswept afternoon. Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, had been staying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland earlier in the week, but returned to London, where the king presided over an investiture ceremony at Clarence House on Wednesday, according to Buckingham Palace.

Neither Harry's office nor the palace formally confirmed the meeting, the possibility of which had tantalised royal watchers since the prince arrived in Britain for a four-day visit on Monday.

But a palace official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the two had shared a private tea at Clarence House.

Last May, Harry expressed hopes for a reconciliation with his father, whom he has not seen for 17 months, since shortly after Charles, 76, was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. In an emotional interview with the BBC in May, Harry said, "I don't know how much longer my dad has."

The atmospherics for a reconciliation seemed poor: The palace was annoyed that Harry had raised doubts about the king's prognosis. Palace officials insist he is improving, though he still receives weekly treatment.

Harry also antagonised his father by suggesting that Charles should have intervened in his lawsuit against Britain's Home Office for withdrawing automatic police protection for him and his family after he and Meghan left Britain. A high court in London ruled against Harry, and he lost an appeal in May.

Harry has had a packed schedule of meetings and events involving various charities and philanthropies this week. But the latter part of his itinerary in London left room for a quick meeting with Charles.

New York Times News Service