NIA summons Pakistani diplomat for ‘planning terror attacks in India’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Chennai has reportedly issued summons to Pakistan diplomat Amir Zubair Siddique in connection with a money laundering case and conspiracy to plot an attack against India.

The court has directed Siddique to appear before it by October 15, 2025, CNN-News18 reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIA court has accused Siddiqui of grave offences, including conspiracy to wage war against India, involvement in criminal conspiracy and circulation of counterfeit currency.

He has also been accused of terror-related charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The notice reportedly says Siddiqui had planned to attack the US and Israeli consulates in India, and included his address in Pakistan’s Karachi.

This came following India’s several strong measures against Pakistan in view of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed on 22 April 2025.

In April 2018, the NIA had put Siddiqui on its wanted list and released his photo, seeking information.

The NIA probe found that the diplomat, while working in Sri Lanka from 2009 to 2016, engaged people to indulge in espionage and terror activities in India.

Nicknamed ‘Boss’ on the NIA list, Siddiqui was charged in February that year along with two others for allegedly plotting 26/11-style attacks in southern India.

At the time, he was serving as a visa counsellor at the Pakistani high commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The case traces back to March 2014, when Tamil Nadu Police arrested Sri Lankan national Mohd. Sakir Hussain in Chennai. Investigators said Hussain had entered India on Siddiqui’s instructions to carry out subversive activities.