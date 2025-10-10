PM Narendra Modi speaks to Donald Trump, praises 'strong' Bibi  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated US President Donald Trump “on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan”.

“Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks,” Modi posted on X.

Modi also spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and congratulated him on the progress made under Trump's Gaza peace plan.

Earlier in the day, Modi praised Netanyahu for his “strong leadership”.

In a post on X, Modi said: “We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu.

“We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace. @potus @realDonaldTrump @netanyahu.”

Modi’s appreciation post for Netanyahu comes at a time when several Western countries have also taken a position on the Israel-Palestine conflict and backed Palestinian statehood in response to the Israeli Prime Minister’s actions in Gaza.

The developments related to Gaza also came up in Modi’s bilateral discussion with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai during the day. The India-UK joint statement said they reiterated their commitment to peace and stability in West Asia, calling for restraint, protection of civilians, and compliance with international law, and to refrain from taking actions that could further escalate the situation and compromise regional stability.

“They expressed their support for the US peace plan for Gaza and their commitment to working with regional partners to secure an immediate and lasting ceasefire, the release of the hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid, and their shared commitment to a lasting and just peace as a step towards a Two-State

solution, with a safe and secure Israel, alongside a viable Palestinian state,” the statement said.

While Modi touched on the Gaza agreement fleetingly in his media statement, Starmer dwelt on it at considerable length. “I strongly welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of the peace plan in Gaza. This is a moment of profound relief that we felt around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families and for the civilian population of Gaza who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years. I’m grateful for the tireless diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, United States and many others in securing this crucial first step…”

The mention of the “Two-State solution” in the joint statement and the iteration later by foreign secretary Vikram Misri while briefing the media sought to put to rest questions that have been raised ever since Trump announced his Gaza Peace Plan on September 29 and Modi welcomed it; given that the plan is ambiguous on Palestinian statehood though India has been pushing for it for decades.

Though there is mention of Palestinian self-determination and statehood, the

Gaza Peace Plan offers no clear pathway.