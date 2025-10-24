MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 24 October 2025

Picasso painting of muse Dora Maar sells for €27 million at Paris auction

The work, titled 'Bust of a Woman with a Flowered Hat (Dora Maar) 1943', was acquired by a French family in 1944 and remained in their private collection for decades until its heirs decided to sell it

Reuters Published 24.10.25, 10:21 PM
Employees adjust the painting "Bust of a Woman with a Flowered Hat (Dora Maar), 1943" (Buste de femme au chapeau a fleurs (Dora Maar), 1943) by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) on display before its auction at Drouot auction house in Paris, France, September 16, 2025.

Employees adjust the painting "Bust of a Woman with a Flowered Hat (Dora Maar), 1943" (Buste de femme au chapeau a fleurs (Dora Maar), 1943) by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) on display before its auction at Drouot auction house in Paris, France, September 16, 2025. Reuters

A painting by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, believed to be depicting his muse and partner Dora Maar, fetched 27 million euros ($31.49 million) at a Paris auction on Friday.

The work, titled "Bust of a Woman with a Flowered Hat (Dora Maar) 1943", was acquired by a French family in 1944 and remained in their private collection for decades until its heirs decided to sell it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sale price including fees was 32 million euros, a spokesperson for the Drouot auction house said. The buyer was in the auction room, but was not identified.

Also Read

The canvas had never been shown to the public before the auction and the only proof of its existence had been a 1944 picture of the painting, art experts said.

"It's without a doubt the most moving work of Picasso that involved his muse, because he was about to leave her (Dora Maar) for (French painter) Francoise Gilot," auctioneer Christophe Lucien said.

"And through this portrait, we see a woman who holds back her tears. So it's lucky for an auctioneer to have a piece of art history before their own eyes."

Art expert Agnes Sevestre-Barbe said the heirs decided to offer the painting for sale as it could not be physically divided among them.

RELATED TOPICS

Pablo Picasso Spain
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance Industries reviews impact of US, EU sanctions on Russian oil, pledges full compliance

The latest sanctions, introduced by the United States in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, target major Russian oil companies including Lukoil and Rosneft
Piyush Goyal
Quote left Quote right

India does not enter into trade pacts in hurry or with a gun to our head

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT