'Canadians have been very difficult to negotiate with', says Hassett after trade talks collapse

President Donald Trump is frustrated with Canada over trade negotiations that have not been going well, White House adviser Kevin Hassett said on Friday after the US president cut off trade talks between the two countries.

"I think the frustration has built up over time," Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, told reporters at the White House. "The Canadians have been very difficult to negotiate with."

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked for specifics, Hassett cited a "lack of flexibility."

"The fact is that the negotiations with the Canadians have not been very collegial," Hassett said earlier in an interview with Fox News.

"They've not been going well. I think the president's very frustrated. He wants a great deal with Canada, just like he wants a great deal with Mexico."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday said his country is prepared to pick up trade negotiations with the United States when Washington is ready, adding that Canada cannot control trade policy with its neighbor to the south.

Also Read Donald Trump terminates all trade talks with Canada over 'fraudulent' TV ad

"My colleagues have been working with their American colleagues on detailed constructive negotiations, discussions on specific sectors -- steel, aluminum and energy," Carney said before departing Ottawa for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in his first official visit to Asia.

"We stand ready to pick up on that progress," he said.

Carney added that Canada can control new partnerships and opportunities, including with the "economic giants of Asia," the focus of his trip.

Trump terminated trade talks late on Thursday, citing an advertisement by the province of Ontario that featured Republican icon Ronald Reagan discussing the virtues of free trade.

The US president on Friday accused Canada of trying to influence the Supreme Court as it prepares to consider a challenge to his global tariff agenda.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had removed most of Canada's retaliatory tariffs on US imports imposed by his predecessor, and the two sides have been in talks for weeks on a deal for the steel and aluminum sectors.